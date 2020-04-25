Multiple reports had claimed that WhatsApp is planning to increase the number of participants in their video and audio calling conference to eight people. Facebook has finally confirmed that WhatsApp is in fact planning to launch the update .

“Soon you’ll be able to have group voice and video calls with up to eight people on WhatsApp. As before, these calls are secured with end-to-end encryption so no one else can view or listen to your private conversation, not even WhatsApp" Facebook said in a statement.

Earlier, WhatsApp beta users have shared claims about the new feature. Popular website that tracks WhatsApp updates, WABetaInfo spotted the feature. In the beta version, the users that were able to make the call with more than four members had to be on the same updated beta version.

Since the new feature has been officially confirmed, Facebook might release the stable update soon. The company registered a massive surge in the number of video and audio calls on both WhatsApp and Messenger. Facebook has also launched Messenger Rooms to meet the demand in teleconferencing. When launched, the new tool will allow Messenger and Facebook users to host a conference of up to 50 people and even include participants who do not have an account on Facebook.

The company released a statement saying, "Between WhatsApp and Messenger, more than 700 million accounts participate in calls every day. In many countries, video calling on Messenger and WhatsApp more than doubled, and views of Facebook Live and Instagram Live videos increased significantly in March." The launch of additional participants on WhatsApp and Messenger is aimed at taking on other popular options like Zoom, Houseparty that surged in popularity after lockdowns were imposed on a global scale.

