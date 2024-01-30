WhatsApp to arrive with Pinned Events feature soon: Here's how it will work
WhatsApp is reportedly developing a file-sharing feature similar to Apple's AirDrop, allowing Android users to share files with nearby individuals. The new feature in WhatsApp will automatically pin planned events within the community info screen.
WhatsApp is working on a new pinned events feature under the community info section in the latest version of its mobile app. The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo on the latest version of the WhatsApp app for Android (v2.24.3.20).
