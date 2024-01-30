WhatsApp is working on a new pinned events feature under the community info section in the latest version of its mobile app. The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo on the latest version of the WhatsApp app for Android (v2.24.3.20).

Accoridng to the report by WABetaInfo, the events for community group chats feature will offer community members a way to set reminders for specific events. The images shared by WABetaInfo showcase that WhatsApp is working on a feature to automatically pin planned events within the community info screen.

The screenshot highlights that the new feature will pin upcoming events on top of the community info screen which will make it easier for everyone to stay informed about upcoming activities in the community.

While this pinned events feature is currently only available to WhatsApp Beta testers for now but the update could soon rollout to all users in the future versions of the app.

Another recent report by WABetaInfo had noted that WhatsApp could introduce a new feature that allows Android users to share files with nearby individuals. This move is in line with the development of a file-sharing feature similar to Apple's AirDrop. The update, version 2.24.2.20, is currently being rolled out through the Google Play Beta Program.

Although the nearby file sharing feature is not yet available for beta testers, a report from WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo offers a glimpse of what is likely to come. A screenshot reveals an option within the app stating, "Share files with people nearby," accompanied by a list of nearby users, reported Gadgets 360.

