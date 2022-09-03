WhatsApp to soon bring in-app surveys: How it will work

It is noteworthy to state here that WhatsApp marks verified accounts by using a green checkmark so users always know it’s an official account. It is however, advisable that even if a conversation is marked with a verified green checkmark, users should never share their private information with them. In fact, WhatsApp Survey will never ask for sensitive information such as your credit number, 6-digit code, or two-step verification PIN. “It is only used for feedback purposes and, as we said above, you can opt out at any time by blocking the conversation within Chat Info," the report mentions.