WhatsApp to soon bring in-app surveys: How it will work

WhatsApp to soon bring in-app surveys
Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called WhatsApp Survey. As reported by WaBetaInfo - an online platform that tracks WhatsApp features, the platform may soon ask users for feedback within the app itself. By participating in these in-app surveys, users can give their feedback about new features, products, and more, after receiving an invitation.
How will in-app surveys work?
Users will receive invitations to submit their feedback. The report shares a screenshot of the feature which shows that WhatsApp will bring a verified chat to send survey invitations. At present, it is unclear which surveys users will receive from this conversation. Users will have the option to decline invitations from this official WhatsApp chat.
The feature is currently under development and is expected to come with a future update.
How will in-app surveys help?
If a user participates in a survey, his/her response will not affect their account, features or experience on WhatsApp. But, ‘it will surely help WhatsApp improve the quality of the product,’ the report adds. The idea is to provide feedback to WhatsApp using an official chat as it will help the company in understanding how to improve the social messaging app.
The report says that all responses will be saved securely and will be available to only a small part of people. Also, they will comply with the WhatsApp Privacy Policy.
It is noteworthy to state here that WhatsApp marks verified accounts by using a green checkmark so users always know it’s an official account. It is however, advisable that even if a conversation is marked with a verified green checkmark, users should never share their private information with them. In fact, WhatsApp Survey will never ask for sensitive information such as your credit number, 6-digit code, or two-step verification PIN. “It is only used for feedback purposes and, as we said above, you can opt out at any time by blocking the conversation within Chat Info," the report mentions.
