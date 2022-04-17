WhatsApp to soon let users hide ‘Last Seen’ status. Check details here

WhatsApp to soon let users hide ‘Last Seen’ status. Check details here1 min read . 02:13 PM IST
- WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a feature where users will be able to hide their “last seen” status for specific contacts
Instant messaging app WhatsApp recently unveiled a number of features for its users including Communities, emoji reactions, etc. As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a feature where users will be able to hide their “last seen" status for specific contacts. The feature is reportedly being tested in the latest WhatsApp beta release for iOS users.
The latest feature would allow WhatsApp users to limit their ‘Last seen’ status to specific contacts only, just like Status. This feature is buried under the “Privacy" settings of the app. Users just need to go to the “Last Seen" category and select the preferred option from, “Everyone," “My Contacts," “Nobody," and “My Contacts Except…". It is worth noting that if users disable the last seen for specific contacts, they will not be able to see theirs.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is expected to roll out a similar feature for profile pictures and the “about" section also. With this feature, users will be able to decide who can see their WhatsApp profile pictures. According to reports, “if you open WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen / Profile Photo / About, you might find a new option called ‘My Contacts Except…'"
Meanwhile, in a related development, WhatsApp recently made several announcements for both iOS and Android users, including the platform coming with support for 32-member voice calls, a new Communities feature where Groups can be organised into a bigger community, and 2GB file transfer.
WhatsApp has also introduced features for Group admins that include the ability to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats. Just like on Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp users will also be able to react to text messages with emoji reactions.