WhatsApp to soon let users hide ‘Last Seen’ status. Check details here

The latest feature would allow WhatsApp users to limit their ‘Last seen’ status to specific contacts only, just like Status. This feature is buried under the “Privacy" settings of the app. Users just need to go to the “Last Seen" category and select the preferred option from, “Everyone," “My Contacts," “Nobody," and “My Contacts Except…". It is worth noting that if users disable the last seen for specific contacts, they will not be able to see theirs.