WhatsApp has decided to end support for older Android devices from 2025. Starting on January 1, WhatsApp will no longer work on Android phones running Android KitKat or older versions. The new change would mean that people using older Android models would need to upgrade their phones in order to continue using the personal messaging app.

WhatsApp is ending support for older Android devices because the hardware on these older devices is not capable of supporting the new features coming to the app. This would make a lot of sense, given that WhatsApp added support for Meta AI earlier this year, and later doubled down on its AI efforts with a number of related features.

For the uninitiated, Android KitKat was released back in 2013 and Google also ended support for the operating system earlier this year.

Top Android phones that won't support WhatsApp in 2025: The new policy means that WhatsApp will no longer work on many iconic Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S3, Motorola Moto G, HTC One X and Sony Xperia Z.

Samsung Galaxy S3

Samsung Galaxy Note 2

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola Moto G (1st Gen)

Motorola Razr HD

Moto E 2014

HTC One X

HTC One X+

HTCDesire 500

HTCDesire 601

LG Optimus G

LG Nexus 4

LG G2 Mini

LG L90

Sony Xperia Z

Sony Xperia SP

Sony Xperia T

Sony Xperia V

Notably, WhatsApp had also announced that it would end support for iPhones running iOS 15.1 or older versions. This potentially means end of the road for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. However, iPhone users have time till May 5, 2025 in order to migrate to a new device.

WhatsApp adds limited time features: Meta had also recently announced the addition of many limited-time features for WhatsApp ahead of the holiday season. The standout among those features is NYE Calling Effects, that allow users to make video calls more festive with themed backgrounds, filters, and effects tailored for the New Year. This feature aims to add a touch of celebration to virtual gatherings.

Another temporary update is Animated Reactions, which adds a confetti animation whenever a message reaction is sent or received. This visual enhancement offers a playful way to exchange holiday greetings.