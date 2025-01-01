A report by the Union Home Ministry reveals WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram as prime platforms for cyber scams, with tens of thousands of complaints. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre is collaborating with tech firms to tackle fraud and improve the justice system's response.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has been identified as one of the prime platforms for online scams, followed closely by Telegram and Instagram, according to the latest report from the Union Home Ministry. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, a total of 43,797 complaints regarding cyber frauds through WhatsApp were filed, with 22,680 complaints against Telegram and 19,800 concerning Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Home Affairs' annual report for 2023-24 reveals that cybercriminals have increasingly utilised Google's services, including its advertisement platform, to target victims. Google’s ad services allow perpetrators to run targeted advertisements, often from overseas, contributing to a surge in online fraud.

One prominent scam highlighted in the report is the so-called "Pig Butchering Scam" or "Investment Scam," a global phenomenon that has resulted in significant financial losses for individuals, particularly the unemployed, housewives, students, and those in dire financial straits. Victims have been duped into investing substantial sums of money—often borrowed funds—in fraudulent schemes. The scale of the scam has also been linked to large-scale money laundering and even instances of cyber slavery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has joined forces with major tech platforms, including Google and Facebook, to combat the rise of such cyber frauds. These partnerships aim to share intelligence and proactive signals to identify and flag harmful digital lending apps, malicious use of Google’s Firebase domains (a free hosting service), and other threats such as Android banking malware. This collaboration is part of a broader effort to counter the abuse of social media platforms for illegal activities.

Facebook-sponsored advertisements have also been exploited by organised cybercriminal groups to promote illegal lending apps within India. These fraudulent ads are regularly identified, and links are shared with Facebook for prompt action, ensuring these criminal pages are flagged and removed.