WhatsApp tricks to send photos in ‘original quality’ on DM3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 05:01 PM IST
- To address the issue of photo quality, WhatsApp has introduced a feature that enables users to select their preferred media upload quality. Users can choose from three options: 'Auto', 'Best quality', and 'Data saver'.
WhatsApp, a messaging platform under Meta's ownership, has been introducing several new features and enhancements to improve user experience. Among the recent releases are the "search messages by date" feature for iPhone users and the split view option for Android tablet users who are part of the beta testing program. These updates are part of WhatsApp's ongoing effort to improve its messaging platform.
