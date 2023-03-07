WhatsApp, a messaging platform under Meta's ownership, has been introducing several new features and enhancements to improve user experience. Among the recent releases are the "search messages by date" feature for iPhone users and the split view option for Android tablet users who are part of the beta testing program. These updates are part of WhatsApp's ongoing effort to improve its messaging platform.

In addition to the recently introduced features, WhatsApp is currently developing several others, such as status update reporting, private newsletter, and message editing for iPhone users. The messaging platform is also working on a 'Photo Quality' feature, which is now available for both Android and iPhone users, and is currently in development for WhatsApp desktop users. These ongoing updates demonstrate WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing its platform for all users.

Previously, WhatsApp users had raised concerns about the app compressing the quality of their photos. However, the messaging platform has now addressed this issue by allowing users to share pictures without any loss of original quality or resolution. This improvement has been positively received by users who can now share their photos with higher fidelity.

To address the issue of photo quality, WhatsApp has introduced a feature that enables users to select their preferred media upload quality. Users can choose from three options: 'Auto', 'Best quality', and 'Data saver'. This provides users with greater control over their image sharing and allows them to decide whether they want to share images in their original quality or in a compressed format to conserve data. Additionally, the 'Auto' option is available, which automatically sends high-quality images whenever the device is connected to Wi-Fi. Overall, this feature offers users greater flexibility and customization options when sharing media on the platform.

Here’s how to send original quality pictures on WhatsApp for Android

To access the new media upload quality feature on WhatsApp for Android, ensure that you have the latest version of the app installed. After launching WhatsApp, tap the three-dot menu button located at the top-right corner and select 'Settings'. From there, choose 'Storage and data'. Within this menu, locate the 'Media upload quality' section and select 'Photo upload quality'. Here, you can choose your desired quality setting from the available options: 'Auto', 'Best quality', or 'Data saver'. Once you have selected your preferred setting, click 'OK' to confirm your choice.

Here’s how to send original quality photos on WhatsApp for iOS

To access WhatsApp's media upload quality feature on an iOS device, ensure that you have downloaded the latest version of the app. After launching WhatsApp, tap on 'Settings' located at the bottom-right corner of the screen. From there, select 'Storage and data'. Within this menu, locate and tap on the 'Media upload quality' option. Here, you can select your preferred photo quality setting from the available options: 'Auto', 'Best quality', or 'Data saver'. Once you have selected your desired option, tap 'OK' to confirm your choice.

The 'Media upload quality' setting on WhatsApp provides users with more control over the quality of the images they share on the platform. By configuring this setting, users can choose to send photos in their original quality, preserving the images' resolution and clarity. Alternatively, they can opt for a compressed quality to save mobile data. For those who prefer a more automated approach, the 'Auto' setting allows WhatsApp to select the best option depending on the network conditions. This increased level of control over shared image quality is a significant advantage for WhatsApp users.