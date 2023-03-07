WhatsApp tricks to send photos in ‘original quality’ on DM

To address the issue of photo quality, WhatsApp has introduced a feature that enables users to select their preferred media upload quality. Users can choose from three options: 'Auto', 'Best quality', and 'Data saver'. This provides users with greater control over their image sharing and allows them to decide whether they want to share images in their original quality or in a compressed format to conserve data. Additionally, the 'Auto' option is available, which automatically sends high-quality images whenever the device is connected to Wi-Fi. Overall, this feature offers users greater flexibility and customization options when sharing media on the platform.