WhatsApp unveils new Channel Categories for content discovery: All you need to know
WhatsApp introduces a feature allowing users to explore channels across seven categories, including Sports and Entertainment.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that simplifies the process of discovering and following channels. Users can now browse through seven distinct categories to find content that interests them, including People, Organizations, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Businesses, and News & Information. The new ‘Explore’ option, located in the ‘Updates’ tab, allows users to navigate the wide array of available channels.