Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that simplifies the process of discovering and following channels. Users can now browse through seven distinct categories to find content that interests them, including People, Organizations, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Businesses, and News & Information. The new 'Explore' option, located in the 'Updates' tab, allows users to navigate the wide array of available channels.

WhatsApp revealed that over 500 million people worldwide engage with Channels monthly. In India alone, some of the most followed channels include Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, as well as the Indian Cricket Team, Diljit Dosanjh, Vijay Deverakonda, and Netflix India. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recently joined the growing list of public figures using WhatsApp Channels.

In addition to the Channels feature, WhatsApp is also advancing its AI capabilities. The messaging app is set to introduce a two-way voice chat function powered by Meta AI. This new feature will allow users to interact with a chatbot using various voices, including those of celebrities, offering a more dynamic and personalized experience.

According to WABetaInfo, a source for WhatsApp updates, the AI voice chat feature will present users with a range of voices differing in pitch, tonality, and accent. While the feature is not yet available for beta testers on Android, it is anticipated that voices with UK and US accents will be part of the initial offering. Furthermore, voices from public figures such as influencers and celebrities are expected to be part of this new interaction option.

This development builds on Meta’s earlier attempts to incorporate AI-driven personalities into its messaging services. In the previous year, Meta launched custom AI chatbots on Messenger, designed to mimic the personas of different influencers and celebrities. The upcoming voice feature for WhatsApp seems to be a logical progression of these efforts, focusing on deepening user interaction through AI-powered conversations.

