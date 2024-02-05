WhatsApp unveils new Channels feature, allowing users to share content via Status updates
WhatsApp has rolled out an update to its Channels feature, allowing users to share channel posts through their status updates, in a bid to enhance user engagement.
In a move to enhance user engagement and stay competitive in the messaging app arena, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has rolled out a notable update to its Channels feature. This latest development allows users to share channel posts through their status updates, providing a new way to interact with content within the platform.