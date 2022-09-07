WhatsApp update bug in iOS, error in Chat Mute feature: All details

Whatsapp for iOS shows a bug for users who have installed the latest updates with the version 2.22.18.76. While trying to mute a group or individual message notifications for a week, the platform is seemingly changing the duration to eight hours.
WhatsApp, a messaging platform displays an error for users in the latest update for iOS devices. The latest WhatsApp updated version 2.22.18.76 automatically changes the mute duration from one week to eight hours. However, there is no issue if any user chooses the duration of eight hour or always to mute the chat. This error is only limited to Whatsapp for iOS users who have updated their app to the latest version. Users who are still on older versions, the mute duration limits work fine for them.
To recall, the latest version of WhatsApp was rolled out on August 31, 2022. It offers several improvements, some of these developments would appear in the near future, according to WhatsApp Version History Information. Moreover, WhatsApp would soon stop working on iPhone models running on iOS 10 or 11 versions. Reportedly, the changes will commence from October 24. The messaging platform users on iOS must upgrade their smartphones to iOS 12 or newer versions to continue using it.
Notably, the iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions are not widely used on iPhones. The iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s are the only two iPhone models that will be impacted by this change, as per Mashable India.
Users of the messaging app have already received a notification that the software would soon stop functioning on their smartphones. To continue using the messaging app under this situation, users will need to upgrade their iPhones.
iOS 10 and iOS 11 are outdated operating systems, and most Apple phones may already have the most recent upgrade installed. It would be best to update the iPhone immediately away if it hasn't already.
Those who want to acquire the most recent iOS version can do so by going to Settings > General and then tapping Software Update. WhatsApp previously declared that iOS 12 or newer would be necessary for iPhone users to continue using the service on its Help Center website.
