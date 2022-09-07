WhatsApp update bug in iOS, error in Chat Mute feature: All details

WhatsApp, a messaging platform displays an error for users in the latest update for iOS devices. The latest WhatsApp updated version 2.22.18.76 automatically changes the mute duration from one week to eight hours. However, there is no issue if any user chooses the duration of eight hour or always to mute the chat. This error is only limited to Whatsapp for iOS users who have updated their app to the latest version. Users who are still on older versions, the mute duration limits work fine for them.

