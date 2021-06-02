WhatsApp has launched a new Beta version of its application on Android. The new app version 2.21.12.1 has been spotted with some additional features. The Facebook-owned instant messaging application was spotted with a new way to share stickers on the platform.

The new version, with the sticker feature, was spotted by WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks Android beta software updates. According to the report, WhatsApp beta users running on the latest 2.21.12.1 version will be able to spot the new feature by typing a keyword or emoji in the WhatsApp chat bar. Pressing the emoji button will let the user look for stickers using keywords as well as emojis.

The new feature is still not working with many third-party sticker packs as their creators will have to update the packs using Sticker Maker Studio. The creators will then have to add emojis relevant to their stickers packs in order to access the new featu.

The rollout of the WhatsApp feature is still under process and many Android users of the beta version of the application might get it soon.

Another recent addition to the WhatsApp beta version is a new “refugee flag" in the emoji section. The new symbol will help “Bringing the world together to support refugees," according to a report by WABetaInfo.

Since the new flag emoji will not be available to all users, including a few beta users on older versions, it won't show up even if you send it to them. Instead, such users will get a combination of different flags.

