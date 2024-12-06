WhatsApp update: Meta adds support for new Typing Indicator feature on Android and iOS. Here's how it works
WhatsApp is introducing a Typing Indicators feature to enhance real-time chat engagement. The update shows a visual cue with the profile picture of the person typing, helping users anticipate messages, especially in group chats.
WhatsApp is rolling out a new Typing Indicators feature with an aim to improve the real-time engagement in chats. The Typing Indicators update was first spotted in the beta stages by WABetainfo and the feature is now rolling out to all users on Android and iOS.
