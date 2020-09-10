WhatsApp update: New call button, wallpaper doodles for Android being tested

In a recent update for WhatsApp Beta testers, the company launched a new update that will bring the latest version of update to 2.20.200.3. This new update is available via the Google Play Beta Program. The new update will be introducing some new features which includes a new call button

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a new call button for the instant messaging application is under works. A call button is usually placed on the top right corner of any chat. Right now there are two separate call buttons, one for video and another for voice. The new call button will limit this to just one call button. The user will be given the choice to select on the next window. However, this new feature is currently only being tested for WhatsApp Business chats.

Apart from this, WhatsApp will also add a catalogue shortcut next to the call button for Business accounts. The merging of the video and voice call buttons will initially be implemented on the WhatsApp Business accounts but is expected to make it to the Messenger version as well. This new catalogue button will help businesses exhibit their range of products without leaving the instant messaging application.

The new updates are still under development and WhatsApp may or may not decide to take it to the final version of the application.

This new version also brings the WhatsApp Doodles feature to Android application. The user can not only choose a background according to their own theme but also be able to add WhatsApp Doodles to the chat background to add some texture. This feature was earlier spotted on WhatsApp Web version.

