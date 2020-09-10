WhatsApp update: New call button, wallpaper doodles for Android being tested

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a new call button for the instant messaging application is under works. A call button is usually placed on the top right corner of any chat. Right now there are two separate call buttons, one for video and another for voice. The new call button will limit this to just one call button. The user will be given the choice to select on the next window. However, this new feature is currently only being tested for WhatsApp Business chats.