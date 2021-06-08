OPEN APP
A new update for WhatsApp beta on Android is bringing changes to the colours of certain elements in its message notifications. WhatsApp Beta update 2.21.12.12 for Android OS features new colours in notifications. Being under beta programme means that the feature is still under development and will not be available for wider user base just yet, but beta testers enrolled with the WhatsApp Beta programme for Android.

Under this feature, some UI elements in WhatsApp message notifications that appear in the notification shade will turn to blue from the original green in dark mode, reported WABetaInfo. Changes in colour scheme are likely to appear in light mode too, but might not appear for all beta users, it further added.

The WhatsApp logo, badge, 'Reply' and 'Mark as read' buttons will sport the blue colour in the new beta update, WABetaInfo said. Changes in colour scheme might depend on the Android version on the users' devices.

WhatsApp had changed the colours profile pictures in WhatsApp beta update for Android v2.21.11.5.

In its earlier beta update v2.21.21.7, WhatsApp showed that it was working on a feature called Flash Call. It will allow users to automatically get verified for log in during voice calls.

In Flash Call feature, WhatsApp will call user's phone numbers and then automatically end the call to verify the last phone number in their phone’s log is equal to the number that gives you the 6-digit code. This phone number will always be different to ensure safety. The Flash Call will not be introduced for iOS devices and will be optional for Android devices.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to easily review their voice messages before sending them.

