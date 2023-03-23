WhatsApp update: Now link app to 4 devices even when phone goes offline2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM IST
WhatsApp users can link the messaging app with up to four devices, and the chats will stay synced even if the phone goes offline
WhatsApp has announced a new app to make 'linking devices' easier. In the latest announcement, the messaging app said that a user can link WhatsApp with up to four devices, and the chats will stay synced even if the phone goes offline.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×