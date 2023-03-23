WhatsApp has announced a new app to make 'linking devices' easier. In the latest announcement, the messaging app said that a user can link WhatsApp with up to four devices, and the chats will stay synced even if the phone goes offline.

"No charger, no problem. Now you can link WhatsApp to up to four devices so your chats stay synced, encrypted, and flowing even after your phone goes offline," The Facebook-owned platform said.

No charger, no problem. Now you can link WhatsApp to up to 4 devices so your chats stay synced, encrypted, and flowing even after your phone goes offline 🖥️ 📲 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 23, 2023

Further, WhatsApp's official Twitter account mentioned the link to the app for easier device linking.

"To make linking devices even easier, we’ve created an entirely new app for Windows.

With faster loading and a familiar interface, chatting between devices feels seamless.

Download the new Windows app here: https://whatsapp.com/download," it wrote.

Yesterday, the Meta-owned company rolled out two additional features for 'Group' admins.

Announcing the new features, the company said “Last year, we rolled out Communities, to help people get the most out of their groups on WhatsApp. Since launching, we’ve wanted to build even more tools for admins and users alike. Today we’re excited to roll out a few new changes we’ve made to make groups more manageable for admins and easier to navigate for everyone".

The messaging app has added a new tool to the app that gives group admins the ability to decide who is able to join a group. With the new feature, when an admin chooses to share their group’s invite link or make their group joinable in a community, they will have more control over who can join.

Another feature coming to WhatsApp is the ability to search a contact’s name to see groups that are in common.

“With the growth of Communities and their larger groups, we want to make it easy to know which groups you have in common with someone. Whether you’re trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you’re both in, you can now easily search a contact’s name to see your groups in common," WhatsApp mentioned.

The features will be rolled out soon.