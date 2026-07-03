WhatsApp username row: Zoho's Arattai to disable username feature

Zoho-led messaging platform Arattai has confirmed that it will be removing the username-based account feature following the regulatory hurdles faced by WhatsApp and other messaging platforms. The move comes just a day after the Centre issued a notice to Meta over WhatsApp's planned username feature, citing concerns around online fraud and impersonation.

Arattai to disable usernames In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Zoho chief scientist and former CEO Sridhar Vembu said Arattai would discontinue its username-based account system to comply with the new regulatory requirements.

"We will be disabling the username-based account feature in Arattai, to comply with the regulatory change," Vembu wrote.

Vembu did not explain whether he had also received a request from the government regarding the username feature.

Why is the government concerned? Notably, the Centre had sprung into action recently after WhatsApp announced that it was opening enrolment for its username feature, which allows users to contact other members on the app without the need to know their phone number.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has reportedly asked the company to explain the feature within three days and advised it not to roll it out until consultations with the government are completed.

As per a notice sent to WhatsApp, quoted by ANI, the government believes usernames could make it easier for scammers to carry out phishing attacks, digital arrest scams and impersonation attempts by allowing bad actors to create usernames that resemble those of individuals, government agencies or financial institutions.

"It is felt that the feature may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks, by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims. Furthermore, this feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usernames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions," the notice read.

What has WhatsApp said? WhatsApp has clarified that the username feature is not yet live and will roll out gradually later this year. The company has also said it has already reserved usernames corresponding to public figures, government entities, celebrities and verified Meta accounts to reduce the risk of impersonation.

"The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year. To protect against impersonation, we've held the highest-profile names – think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts – so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners, and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well," a WhatsApp spokesperson was quoted by ANI as saying.

Telegram, Signal receive notices The Centre has also widened its scrutiny to other messaging platforms with username-based accounts. MeitY has reportedly sent notices to Telegram and Signal, asking how the two platforms are addressing concerns related to fraud, impersonation and identity spoofing.