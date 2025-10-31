WhatsApp users can now secure chat backups using passkeys: How to enable the feature

WhatsApp has added a new feature to secure user chat histories by introducing passkey-based encryption for chat backups. The feature, which began rolling out on Thursday, enables users to protect their backups using their phone’s fingerprint, face recognition, or screen lock, rather than relying on a password or manually storing a 64-digit encryption key.

What the update means for users The change builds on WhatsApp’s existing end-to-end encryption system, which protects personal messages and calls. Until now, users who wanted to encrypt their backups on Google Drive or iCloud had to create and manage a separate password or key.

With the new passkey option, encryption becomes tied directly to the device’s existing security system, meaning a tap or glance is enough to secure and later restore a backup. WhatsApp says this ensures that backups remain private, even if the device is lost or replaced.

How to activate the WhatsApp chat passkeys The rollout will take place gradually over the next few weeks and months. Users can activate the feature by heading to Settings > Chats > Chat backup > End-to-end encrypted backup.

How end-to-end encryption works WhatsApp claims that its end-to-end encryption ensures messages and calls are visible only to the sender and recipient. Each message is locked with a unique digital key that even WhatsApp itself cannot access. The system is automatic and does not require any manual setup.

By moving to passkey encryption, the WhatsApp update reduces friction and claims that users can safeguard years of chats, photos, and voice notes without the hassle of managing complex encryption details.

Business chats and data practices Messages sent to business accounts are also encrypted using the same Signal encryption protocol, which secures them before leaving the user’s device. However, WhatsApp notes that once a business receives a message, its handling depends on the company’s own privacy policies. Some businesses may allow employees or external vendors to view or respond to messages and could use chat data for marketing or advertising purposes on Meta’s platforms.

Also Read | Meta adds new alerts on WhatsApp and Facebook to help users spot scams

Why it matters By moving to passkey encryption, the WhatsApp update reduces friction and claims that users can safeguard years of chats, photos, and voice notes without the hassle of managing complex encryption details.

Also Read | OpenAI confirms ChatGPT is saying goodbye to WhatsApp