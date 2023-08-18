WhatsApp is introducing an upgrade that enables users to share higher-quality "HD" images on the messaging platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made this announcement via his Meta broadcast channel on Instagram, stating, "Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade. Now you can send in HD." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The feature is gradually rolling out worldwide over the upcoming weeks.

With the new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to transmit higher-quality and higher-resolution images (although still likely compressed from their original state) from Android, iOS, or the web. Recipients, regardless of their platform, will observe a small icon signifying the improved image quality. Meta has also indicated that support for HD videos is in the pipeline.

Upon gaining access to the new feature, users will spot an "HD" gear icon when adding an image to a message thread. This addition was first noted in screenshots from beta versions shared by WABetaInfo. The publication highlighted that beta testers initially experienced the feature on iOS version 23.11.0.76 and Android version 2.23.12.13.

In the instance shared by WABetaInfo, tapping the HD icon leads to a "photo quality" menu. This menu offers two resolution options: standard quality (1600 x 1052) and HD quality (4096 x 2692). Meta hasn't provided extensive details regarding the overall compression level of the images and how they compare to images sent over competing platforms like Apple's iMessage. Importantly, the higher-quality images retain WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption standards.

In scenarios involving slow connections, recipients will have the choice to either retain the standard quality version or upgrade to HD. The default for senders will remain standard quality, helping to avoid immediate storage concerns from an influx of images in group chats.

In a related news, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature to its Android beta testers. As reported by WaBetaInfo, the feature allows WhatsApp users to add multiple accounts to the popular messaging app.