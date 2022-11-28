WhatsApp users’ data on sale: Check here to know if your data has been leaked

Phone numbers of nearly 500 million WhatsApp users are on sale. As reported by Cybernews, a threat actor has posted an ad on a hacking community forum, claiming that it is selling a 2022 database of 487 million WhatsApp user mobile numbers. The actor claimed that the database contains mobile numbers of active WhatsApp users from 84 different countries. The list included the US, the UK, Russia, Egypt, Italy, Saudi Arabia and even India.
WhatsApp has over 2 billion users globally. The threat actor claims that the leaked data set has over 32 million US user records. Similarly, the number of impacted users is 45 million in Egypt, 35 million in Italy, 29 million in Saudi Arabia, 20 million in France and 20 million in Turkey. The database allegedly has nearly 10 million Russian and over 11 million UK citizens' phone numbers in it.
As per the report, the hacker is selling these datasets on the dark web. It claims that the threat actor is selling the US dataset for $7,000 (approx. ₹5,71,690). While the cost for the UK and Germany datasets is $2,500 (approx. ₹2,04,175) and $2,000 (approx. ₹1,63,340), respectively.
How to check if your data has been leaked
Wondering if your mobile number is also on sale on the dark web? Cybernews offers a way to check whether your data has been leaked or not. Here’s how
- Go to https://cybernews.com/personal-data-leak-check/
- Here, enter your mobile number or email in the search field
- Then, click on the Check now
- The search result will show whether your data has been leaked or not. You can view your results on the same page.