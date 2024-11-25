Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly facing widespread disruptions, with users worldwide struggling to access the messaging platform’s web version. The outage, which has impacted both personal and business accounts, has left many unable to connect or send messages via WhatsApp Web, leading to a surge of complaints across social media platforms.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors online service performance, approximately 58 per cent of users reported issues with the web version of WhatsApp, 11 per cent with the server connection, and 31 per cent encountered problems with the app itself.

Affected users took to X to voice their frustration with social media's flood of memes, share their experiences, and seek updates on the situation.

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!