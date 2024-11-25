Explore
Business News/ Technology / News/  WhatsApp users hit by global outage, Web version most affected: Report
WhatsApp users hit by global outage, Web version most affected: Report

Livemint

WhatsApp is experiencing significant disruptions globally, affecting access to its web version for personal and business accounts. Downdetector reports that 58% of users have faced issues, prompting widespread complaints and memes on social media.

WhatsApp is reportedly facing widespread disruptions, with users worldwide struggling to access the messaging platform’s web version. (REUTERS)Premium
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly facing widespread disruptions, with users worldwide struggling to access the messaging platform’s web version. The outage, which has impacted both personal and business accounts, has left many unable to connect or send messages via WhatsApp Web, leading to a surge of complaints across social media platforms.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors online service performance, approximately 58 per cent of users reported issues with the web version of WhatsApp, 11 per cent with the server connection, and 31 per cent encountered problems with the app itself.

Affected users took to X to voice their frustration with social media's flood of memes, share their experiences, and seek updates on the situation.

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more)

Published: 25 Nov 2024, 02:50 PM IST
