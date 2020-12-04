WhatsApp is expected to update its policies soon. Many platforms update their policies in accordance with the current safety and security requirements. The new WhatsApp policies, reportedly, will only give the user two options after the policies are updated. The user can either accept the policies or they won’t be provided access to the instant messaging platform.

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new features and updates on WhatsApp’s beta version, claims that WhatsApp will be updating its policies on 8 February. The new report shares a screenshot of the page where WhatsApp is sharing a complete page of new terms and conditions.

The report suggests that updated Terms of Service will take effect on 8 February 2021. However, the date is said to be tentative. If the user is not willing to agree to the terms they can go to the settings page and delete their WhatsApp account from within the settings. The updated terms will be announced by WhatsApp in the coming weeks.

The report also shares a new feature that might soon make it to stable build of the app. The company is expect to start corresponding with users from within the application. However, this correspondence won't happen in the form of a WhatsApp chat. Instead, going by the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, the company will be communicating in the form of pop-ups which may then redirect users to a website which will relay the complete information to the user.

