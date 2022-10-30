WhatsApp View Once media: How to report offensive photo and video

WhatsApp View Once media feature allows users to send images and videos which automatically disappear after the recipient has opened them once. While the feature is aimed to offer more privacy to WhatsApp users, there could be times when the feature is misused. Or a sender shares unwanted or offensive photos/videos that disturbs the recipient's mental and emotional well being.
WhatsApp View Once media feature allows users to send images and videos which automatically disappear after the recipient has opened them once. While the feature is aimed to offer more privacy to WhatsApp users, there could be times when the feature is misused. Or a sender shares unwanted or offensive photos/videos that disturbs the recipient's mental and emotional well being.
Thankfully, WhatsApp gives you the option to report view once media that you find abusive or derogatory
Thankfully, WhatsApp gives you the option to report view once media that you find abusive or derogatory
Steps to report a WhatsApp view once feature on Android smartphone
- Open WhatsApp on your phone
Steps to report a WhatsApp view once feature on Android smartphone
- Open WhatsApp on your phone
- Go to individual chat that has sent view once message
- Go to individual chat that has sent view once message
- Here, tap on the three-dot menu on the top-right corner of the screen
- Here, tap on the three-dot menu on the top-right corner of the screen
- Now, select the Report contact option. If the contact who has shared view once message is unknown, select the Report unknown user
- Now, select the Report contact option. If the contact who has shared view once message is unknown, select the Report unknown user
Steps to report a WhatsApp view once feature on iPhone
Open WhatsApp on your Apple iPhone
Steps to report a WhatsApp view once feature on iPhone
Open WhatsApp on your Apple iPhone
- Head to the contact’s chat which has sent view once media to you