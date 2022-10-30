WhatsApp View Once media: How to report offensive photo and video

If a user doesn’t open the photo or video within 14 days of it being sent, the media will expire from the chat. One must select the view once media each time he/she wants to send a view once photo or video. It must be noted that view once media can be restored from backup if the message is unopened at the time of back up. If the photo or video has already been opened, the media will not be included in the backup and can’t be restored.