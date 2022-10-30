Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  WhatsApp View Once media: How to report offensive photo and video

2 min read . 12:00 PM ISTLivemint
WhatsApp View Once media disappears after the recipient opens it

  • WhatsApp is aimed to offer more privacy to WhatsApp users, there could be times when the feature is misused. WhatsApp allows users to report view once media that you find abusive or derogatory

WhatsApp View Once media feature allows users to send images and videos which automatically disappear after the recipient has opened them once. While the feature is aimed to offer more privacy to WhatsApp users, there could be times when the feature is misused. Or a sender shares unwanted or offensive photos/videos that disturbs the recipient's mental and emotional well being.

Thankfully, WhatsApp gives you the option to report view once media that you find abusive or derogatory

Steps to report a WhatsApp view once feature on Android smartphone

- Open WhatsApp on your phone

- Go to individual chat that has sent view once message

- Here, tap on the three-dot menu on the top-right corner of the screen

- Now, select the Report contact option. If the contact who has shared view once message is unknown, select the Report unknown user

Steps to report a WhatsApp view once feature on iPhone

Open WhatsApp on your Apple iPhone

- Head to the contact’s chat which has sent view once media to you

- Tap on the three dot-menu at the bottom of the screen

- Here, select the Report contact option

- WhatsApp View Once media: All details

As listed on a WhatsApp FAQ page, the view once media can not be saved to the recipient’s photos or gallery. Also, the media will be unavailable to view once a user send the media. WhatsApp does not allow users to forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with view once media enabled. They can only see if a recipient has opened a view once photo or video if they have read receipts turned on.

If a user doesn’t open the photo or video within 14 days of it being sent, the media will expire from the chat. One must select the view once media each time he/she wants to send a view once photo or video. It must be noted that view once media can be restored from backup if the message is unopened at the time of back up. If the photo or video has already been opened, the media will not be included in the backup and can’t be restored.

