WhatsApp Voice Note transcription feature: Here's how to convert your voice messages to text
WhatsApp's new transcription feature allows users to convert voice messages into text, beneficial in loud settings. It is rolling out globally and supports several languages while ensuring voice messages remain encrypted.
WhatsApp has introduced a new transcription feature that allows users to read the contents of voice messages without needing to listen to them. This new voice transcript feature is especially useful in noisy environments or during busy meetings. WhatsApp has announced that the feature is rolling out globally today for both Android and iOS users and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.