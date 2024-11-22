WhatsApp's new transcription feature allows users to convert voice messages into text, beneficial in loud settings. It is rolling out globally and supports several languages while ensuring voice messages remain encrypted.

WhatsApp has introduced a new transcription feature that allows users to read the contents of voice messages without needing to listen to them. This new voice transcript feature is especially useful in noisy environments or during busy meetings. WhatsApp has announced that the feature is rolling out globally today for both Android and iOS users and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

How does Voice transcript work? WhatsApp doesn't provide details on whether the company is using AI to transcribe voice messages into text. However, the Meta-owned messaging app has revealed that transcripts are generated on the device itself, ensuring that voice messages remain end-to-end encrypted. This means no one, including WhatsApp, can listen to the voice messages.

Additionally, while the company states that the Voice Transcript feature is initially available only in English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian, I noticed in the beta version of the app that there is already an option to transcribe Hindi voice messages into text.



How to turn voice messages into text? The Voice Transcript feature is turned off by default, meaning users must enable it in the settings to convert voice messages into text. Here's how to activate it:

1) Open WhatsApp settings and tap on Chats.

2) Scroll down and toggle Voice Message Transcripts.

3) Select your preferred language from the available options.

4) Download the required language package to enable the feature. Tap Set Up Now to complete the process.