Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  WhatsApp Voice Note transcription feature: Here's how to convert your voice messages to text

WhatsApp Voice Note transcription feature: Here's how to convert your voice messages to text

Livemint

WhatsApp's new transcription feature allows users to convert voice messages into text, beneficial in loud settings. It is rolling out globally and supports several languages while ensuring voice messages remain encrypted.

WhatsApp's new voice transcription feature is available in four languages to begin with.

WhatsApp has introduced a new transcription feature that allows users to read the contents of voice messages without needing to listen to them. This new voice transcript feature is especially useful in noisy environments or during busy meetings. WhatsApp has announced that the feature is rolling out globally today for both Android and iOS users and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

Also Read | WhatsApp Beta introduces group mentions to simplify updates: How it works

How does Voice transcript work?

WhatsApp doesn't provide details on whether the company is using AI to transcribe voice messages into text. However, the Meta-owned messaging app has revealed that transcripts are generated on the device itself, ensuring that voice messages remain end-to-end encrypted. This means no one, including WhatsApp, can listen to the voice messages.

Also Read | Vivo T3 Ultra in depth review: A performance powerhouse for budget buyers

Additionally, while the company states that the Voice Transcript feature is initially available only in English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian, I noticed in the beta version of the app that there is already an option to transcribe Hindi voice messages into text.

How to turn voice messages into text?

The Voice Transcript feature is turned off by default, meaning users must enable it in the settings to convert voice messages into text. Here's how to activate it:

Also Read | WhatsApp introduces custom lists to help sort your chats: Here’s how to use the feature

1) Open WhatsApp settings and tap on Chats.

2) Scroll down and toggle Voice Message Transcripts.

3) Select your preferred language from the available options.

4) Download the required language package to enable the feature. Tap Set Up Now to complete the process.

5) After enabling the feature, long press on the voice message you need to convert to text and click on ‘Transcribe’

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.