Home >Technology >News >WhatsApp Web dark mode is here: How to enable it
In the Setting section, you will find 'Theme'. Click on that
In the Setting section, you will find 'Theme'. Click on that

WhatsApp Web dark mode is here: How to enable it

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2020, 06:04 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • WhatsApp recently rolled out the easiest way to switch from light to dark mode on Whatsapp Web without any additional steps
  • Here are four simple steps to enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp web

Months after the popular instant messaging application WhatsApp released the much-awaited dark mode feature for its Android and iOS smartphones, the same feature is now available for its desktop version.

Although there have been a couple of workarounds of getting a dark mode on the web version of the app earlier, The Facebook-owned app recently rolled out the easiest way to switch from light to dark mode without any additional steps or chrome extension downloads.

Here are four simple steps to enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp web:

Step 1: Log in to your WhatsApp Web on your laptop or desktop by scanning the QR code via your phone on which you have WhatsApp app installed.

Step 2: Go to Setting from the three dotted line on the top left against your profile's name.

Step 3: In the Setting section, you will find "Theme". Click on that

Step 4: Once you click on "Theme", WhatsApp will give you the option to change the theme from light to dark. After selecting the dark theme, your Dark Mode for WhatsApp Web will get activated.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has also released animated stickers for its users on Android and iOS smartphones. This animated sticker pack is added to the stickers tab, which already exists on the app. You need to download the pack from the store and then forward these animated stickers to other contacts just like you forward stagnant stickers and GIFs. Apart from that, you can also choose from the pack to view, save or star these stickers once downloaded.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A representational image. A covid-19 containment zone in Kochi, Kerala, on 7 July. (AP)

Containment Zone diary: When RWA WhatsApp updates become your lifeline

8 min read . 11:00 AM IST
The new Messenger Rooms can be joined without even owning a Facebook account

WhatsApp Web to get Messenger Rooms support soon: How it works

2 min read . 10 May 2020
From animated stickers to dark mode for web and desktop version to improved video calls, there are a host of features to look out for (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp new features: Dark Mode for web, animated stickers, improved video call

3 min read . 04 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout