WhatsApp Web dark mode is here: How to enable it

Months after the popular instant messaging application WhatsApp released the much-awaited dark mode feature for its Android and iOS smartphones, the same feature is now available for its desktop version.

Although there have been a couple of workarounds of getting a dark mode on the web version of the app earlier, The Facebook-owned app recently rolled out the easiest way to switch from light to dark mode without any additional steps or chrome extension downloads.

Here are four simple steps to enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp web:

Step 1: Log in to your WhatsApp Web on your laptop or desktop by scanning the QR code via your phone on which you have WhatsApp app installed.

Step 2: Go to Setting from the three dotted line on the top left against your profile's name.

Step 3: In the Setting section, you will find "Theme". Click on that

Step 4: Once you click on "Theme", WhatsApp will give you the option to change the theme from light to dark. After selecting the dark theme, your Dark Mode for WhatsApp Web will get activated.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has also released animated stickers for its users on Android and iOS smartphones. This animated sticker pack is added to the stickers tab, which already exists on the app. You need to download the pack from the store and then forward these animated stickers to other contacts just like you forward stagnant stickers and GIFs. Apart from that, you can also choose from the pack to view, save or star these stickers once downloaded.

