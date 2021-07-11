WhatsApp multi-device support launch is imminent and the company is testing various form factors on the beta version. WhatsApp Web beta has been spotted with multi-device support. Right now, the feature is not functional for the beta testers of the app but the instant messaging platform is expected to release it soon.

The WhatsApp Web beta version was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new features on the messaging platform. The report shares a screenshot of the new feature along with a statement saying, “Make calls and send messages without connecting your phone. Use WhatsApp on up to 4 devices at the same time."

Apart from the support for multi-device and the possibility of working on WhatsApp Web without the need to be connected to a phone, there won’t a lot of changes in the logging in process, according to the report. The user might still have to log-in by scanning a QR code. However, the chat will stay online even if the primary device gets disconnected or is powered off.

In the month of June, the multi-device was spotted on the beta version on a phone saying that multi-device support on WhatsApp will initially work on four devices and a smartphone at once. This implies that the feature might not support multiple smartphones initially. The other device formats will include WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal only.

A functional version of WhatsApp multi-device support is expected to roll out to Beta version of the application very soon. The company chief, Will Cathcart and even Mark Zuckerberg have officially announced that the feature is expected to roll out within the next two months. It has been spotted on the beta veapp as well but the feature is still not functional.

