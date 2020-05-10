Last month, Facebook launched Messenger Rooms, a video conferencing tool for its Messenger application in order to take on its video calling rivals such as Zoom, Google Meet and more. Now a new report suggests that Messenger Rooms shortcut will soon be available on Facebook's popular chat platform WhatsApp on its desktop version.

Spotted by WABetaInfo, the online portal dedicated entirely to the coverage of WhatsApp, it said that the messaging platform recently released a new version for its desktop client, version 2.2019.6. In this version, the Messenger Rooms shortcut is visible. Again, the feature is under development and therefore, it will not be available right now on your WhatsApp Web and desktop update.

However, the online portal listed out certain highlights and shared some screenshots as to how the update will function once it rolls out to the users.

Once released, the Messenger Rooms shortcut will let users directly go to the Messenger Rooms window from their WhatsApp chat to start a video call.

The blog shard screenshot of how the shortcut will look:

Once the user taps on the shortcut, another screen with the introduction to Messenger Rooms will open on the web version (WABetaInfo)

The main shortcut will be visible in the actions list in the chat, which is at the top right corner of the chat's screen, it added.

Once the user taps on the shortcut, another screen with the introduction to Messenger Rooms will open on the web version along with the option to "Continue in Messenger" in order to make the video call. in this manner, the user can enable the feature from either WhatsApp Web via the shortcut or from Facebook Messenger.

(Image: WABetaInfo)

Apart from that, the blog also added that the option to create a room can be spotted on the main menu of the desktop version as well. According to the screenshot, the option to create the room can be visible on the down-arrow button right above the chats. Click on that Messenger Rooms shortcut to create a room.

If the user decides to create a room, WhatsApp will ask if he or she wants to be redirected to Messenger.

Moreover, the blog also added that apart from WhatsApp Web, the feature will soon be available for both Android and iOS smartphones too. However, there has been no official announcement of the release from Facebook yet.

To recall, Messenger Rooms is a video calling service from Facebook which can be used for professional or private video calls via creating a link. The video conferencing tool will enable as many as 50 people to participate in a call, the company said in a statement. People who do not use Facebook can also join the call.

Earlier, Facebook introduced the Messenger Rooms service in order to capitalize on a surge in demand for video chats during the novel coronavirus pandemic, while taking its first steps toward a planned integration of messaging products across its apps as well as join the race with its rival video conferencing platforms.

