WhatsApp is looking to fight growing misinformation online with its new reverse image search feature. The new feature was earlier spotted for WhatsApp Android beta application and has now been found on WhatsApp Web Beta via WABetainfo.

Reportedly, WhatsApp will allow users to authenticate an image shared with them by taking help from Google. The new feature should ideally help users identify if the shared image is edited, manipulated or even taken out of context.

The good bit here is that users do not need to download the image on their desktop and WhatsApp will add a shortcut to launch the reverse image search process right from the web application.

After the user selects the option to search for the image on web, WhatsApp will upload the said image to Google with user's approval and launch default browser to start reverse image search process. However, the whole reverse image search process will be handled by Google and WhatsApp will not have access to the contents of the image.

WhatsApp recently also added the ability to scan documents on its iOS app with the introduction of a new in-app scanning feature The innovative functionality, part of the latest WhatsApp for iOS update (version 24.25.80), allows users to scan documents directly within the app’s document-sharing menu. This integration eliminates the need for external scanning tools, streamlining the process for users on the go.