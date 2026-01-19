WhatsApp Web update may narrow the gap with mobile and desktop apps: Here's how

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
WhatsApp appears to be preparing a major upgrade for its web platform, with new features aimed at bringing it closer to the experience offered on mobile and desktop apps. According to a recent report, the company is developing support for group voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web.
The upcoming update is expected to allow users to make and receive group voice and video calls directly through a web browser. If rolled out, this would significantly narrow the gap between WhatsApp Web and the standalone mobile and desktop applications, offering greater flexibility for people who regularly switch between devices or rely on shared systems.
The focus, according to the report, is on ensuring users can stay connected regardless of platform, without sacrificing core communication features.
As per details shared by WABetainfo, WhatsApp may initially limit the number of participants in web-based group calls to ensure stability. While the mobile version currently supports up to 32 participants, the web version could launch with a lower cap, possibly eight or 16 users.
WhatsApp has not confirmed any final limits, and the exact number of supported participants may evolve as development progresses.
Group calls on WhatsApp Web could also support call links, making it easier to invite participants. Users may be able to generate shareable links directly from group chats, allowing others to join the call without needing to be active in the conversation at that moment.
This feature would simplify organising larger calls and could make WhatsApp more competitive with platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet.
In addition to group calling, WhatsApp is said to be developing a call scheduling feature for both individual and group chats on the web. Users may be able to set a call name, description and estimated start and end times, helping participants plan ahead.
Scheduled calls are not expected to start automatically. Instead, WhatsApp Web could create a shareable event so everyone knows when the call is due to take place. Users may also be able to choose whether the scheduled call is for voice or video.
