WhatsApp Web update may narrow the gap with mobile and desktop apps: Here's how

WhatsApp appears to be preparing a major upgrade for its web platform, with new features aimed at bringing it closer to the experience offered on mobile and desktop apps. According to a recent report, the company is developing support for group voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web.

Group calling could arrive on WhatsApp Web The upcoming update is expected to allow users to make and receive group voice and video calls directly through a web browser. If rolled out, this would significantly narrow the gap between WhatsApp Web and the standalone mobile and desktop applications, offering greater flexibility for people who regularly switch between devices or rely on shared systems.

The focus, according to the report, is on ensuring users can stay connected regardless of platform, without sacrificing core communication features.

Participant limits still unclear As per details shared by WABetainfo, WhatsApp may initially limit the number of participants in web-based group calls to ensure stability. While the mobile version currently supports up to 32 participants, the web version could launch with a lower cap, possibly eight or 16 users.

WhatsApp has not confirmed any final limits, and the exact number of supported participants may evolve as development progresses.

Call links may make joining easier Group calls on WhatsApp Web could also support call links, making it easier to invite participants. Users may be able to generate shareable links directly from group chats, allowing others to join the call without needing to be active in the conversation at that moment.

This feature would simplify organising larger calls and could make WhatsApp more competitive with platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet.

Call scheduling reportedly in the works In addition to group calling, WhatsApp is said to be developing a call scheduling feature for both individual and group chats on the web. Users may be able to set a call name, description and estimated start and end times, helping participants plan ahead.

Scheduled calls are not expected to start automatically. Instead, WhatsApp Web could create a shareable event so everyone knows when the call is due to take place. Users may also be able to choose whether the scheduled call is for voice or video.