In the world of Whatsapp, we often end up in groups that we don't want to be part of, but there was no way of exiting them without notifying others. To bring a solution to this issue, the company has finally started working on this to make things less awkward.

After rolling out several new features like message reactions and higher file transfers, exiting groups silently looks to be the next aim for WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is focusing hard on its communities in 2022, making sure that there's easier ways to not only share content but to leave the group chats when the time comes.

A new report by WABetaInfo reveals that in the future, whenever you plan to exit a group on the platform, only the group admins will know of the move.

The report states that the feature is still under development and will take some time to reach beta users. The ability to exit WhatsApp groups silently is expected to be made available for Android, iOS, and desktop users. It remains to be seen when it will be widely available.

On the other hand, Whatsapp will soon allow you to add up to 512 people to a single group. Currently, the limit is 256 members. Also to make group admins handle all their groups better, it has also introduced the Communities tab, which is soon expected to reach users.