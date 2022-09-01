WhatsApp will soon make it easier to message yourself from linked devices

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is finally developing a solution to release in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta. For the unaware, WaBetaInfo is an online platform that tracks upcoming and new features of WhatsApp. The report says that users will be able to send messages to themselves by searching and tapping on personal chat in the contact list. “This chat will also show up when you try to log into WhatsApp from another different mobile device when the feature will be released to people at a later date," the report says.