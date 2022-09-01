WhatsApp will soon make it easier to message yourself from linked devices

At present, WhatsApp users can send messages to themselves by using the URL wa.me/91 followed by their mobile number. However, this is not possible when using multi-device.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging app. That platform keeps bringing new features for its users to improve the overall experience. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly working on making it easier for users to send messages to themselves. At present, users can send messages to themselves by using the URL wa.me/91 followed by their mobile number. However, this is not possible when using multi-device because the chat with their own phone number only shows up on the primary device.
According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is finally developing a solution to release in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta. For the unaware, WaBetaInfo is an online platform that tracks upcoming and new features of WhatsApp. The report says that users will be able to send messages to themselves by searching and tapping on personal chat in the contact list. “This chat will also show up when you try to log into WhatsApp from another different mobile device when the feature will be released to people at a later date," the report says.
In its report, WaBetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature. The image shows ‘You’ at the top of the contact list. The screenshot is taken from WhatsApp Desktop beta, but WhatsApp is expected to introduce the same feature to WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS as well when it is possible to use a secondary phone as a linked device.
As always, the feature is under development and will be released in a future update.
In another news, WhatsApp is likely planning to bring iMessage-like profile photos within group chats. According to WABetaInfo, the platform is planning to introduce something that has been requested for a long time — profile photos of group participants. When this feature will be released to beta testers, profile photos of other group participants will show up next to all incoming messages within the group chat in a future update of the app.
