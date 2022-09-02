WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhone models from October 24

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhone models from October 242 min read . 04:44 PM IST
- WhatsApp will reportedly discontinue supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices as of October 24, as per one of WABetaInfo's earlier sources.
Some of the older iPhone devices may shortly stop supporting WhatsApp as a recent update from Apple states that the instant messaging app will no longer function on some old iPhones.
According to Mashable India, the messaging app will reportedly discontinue supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices as of October 24, as per one of WABetaInfo's earlier sources.
Reports suggest that WhatsApp has already started alerting iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the program.
Which iPhone models will be impacted?
Notably, the iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions are not widely used on iPhones. The iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s are the only two iPhone models that will be impacted by this change, as per Mashable India.
Users of the messaging app have already received a notification that the software would soon stop functioning on their smartphones. To continue using the messaging app under this situation, users will need to upgrade their iPhones.
How to update iOS version?
iOS 10 and iOS 11 are outdated operating systems, and most Apple phones may already have the most recent upgrade installed. It would be best to update the iPhone immediately away if it hasn't already.
Those who want to acquire the most recent iOS version can do so by going to Settings > General and then tapping Software Update.
WhatsApp previously declared that iOS 12 or newer would be necessary for iPhone users to continue using the service on its Help Center website. Android 4.1 or a later version is required for users of Android devices to continue utilizing the instant messaging software, reported Mashable India.
Apple has announced Far Out event on September 7 where the company is expected to bring the iPhone 14 lineup. It may announce four iPhones under the series- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max. In a recent development, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would come with better ultra-wide angle cameras as compared to their predecessors launched the previous year.
(With inputs from ANI)
