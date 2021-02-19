WhatsApp won’t withdraw new ToS; says biz features important to keep it free

The world’s largest messaging platform has faced widespread criticism since updating its terms of service last month. The Indian government also wrote to the company, asking it to withdraw its new ToS. “As you may be aware, the Personal Data Protection Bill, which is being discussed by a Joint Committee of the Parliament, is focused on the core value of purpose limitation in the processing of personal data. As per the changes to the WhatsApp Privacy Policy, any information shared with any Facebook Company can be used for an expansive variety of purposes, which may not be reasonably expected by users of WhatsApp," the government said in a letter.

