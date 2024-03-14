WhatsApp won't allow you to click screenshot of a users' profile picture. Everything we know so far
WhatsApp introduces a new update that restricts users from taking screenshots of profile pictures, enhancing privacy features. The update has not been officially announced yet and is seen as a server-side push from WhatsApp.
In another privacy-focused update, WhatsApp will no longer allow users to take screenshots of other users' profile pictures on the instant messaging app. The latest update is part of an increased push by WhatsApp to add more privacy-centric features to the app. Notably, users already have the ability to share their personal data on WhatsApp via one-off video or photo views, which also can't be screenshotted by the receiver.