Active Stocks
Thu Mar 14 2024 10:07:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.20 -3.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 960.45 -1.29%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.40 0.47%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 263.00 -0.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 319.00 -0.89%
Business News/ Technology / News/  WhatsApp won't allow you to click screenshot of a users' profile picture. Everything we know so far
BackBack

WhatsApp won't allow you to click screenshot of a users' profile picture. Everything we know so far

Livemint

WhatsApp introduces a new update that restricts users from taking screenshots of profile pictures, enhancing privacy features. The update has not been officially announced yet and is seen as a server-side push from WhatsApp.

A message can be pinned on WhatsApp for a maximum of 30 daysPremium
A message can be pinned on WhatsApp for a maximum of 30 days

In another privacy-focused update, WhatsApp will no longer allow users to take screenshots of other users' profile pictures on the instant messaging app. The latest update is part of an increased push by WhatsApp to add more privacy-centric features to the app. Notably, users already have the ability to share their personal data on WhatsApp via one-off video or photo views, which also can't be screenshotted by the receiver.

Also Read | WhatsApp may soon allow you to send messages to third-party apps like Telegram and Signal. All we know so far

The new update was first spotted by The Android Police and hasn't been officially announced by Meta or WhatsApp. The report notes that the profile picture screenshot block appears to be a server-side push from WhatsApp, rather than being limited by app versions.

The Android Police report notes that on some devices, attempting to take a screenshot of a user's profile picture now results in the message "Can't take a screenshot due to app restrictions". Meanwhile, on other devices, it is possible to take a screenshot, but the display image appears blank.

We tried to take a screenshot of WhatsApp profile pictures on several devices using both the beta and stable versions of the app, but the screenshot wasn't captured for the same reason of "app restrictions". However, we were still able to capture screenshots via the mini pop-up window that appears when you click on a contact's profile picture.

While users may still be able to find a workaround to the screenshot restrictions by capturing the image using another phone's camera or simply opening the WhatsApp application on their desktop, it is still a welcome new upgrade from the Meta-led instant messaging platform.

The Android Police report notes that the new profile picture blocking feature gives WhatsApp an edge over competitors like Signal or Telegram, which claim to be more privacy-focused (Signal) but still lack the ability to block profile picture screenshots

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 14 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App