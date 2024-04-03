WhatsApp works on extending ‘Chat Lock’ feature across all linked devices: Report
WhatsApp is reportedly working on updates to enhance security and add new features, including extending chat lock capabilities to all linked devices for enhanced privacy.
In a bid to enhance user privacy, WhatsApp has been reportedly working on updates to enhance security and add new features to its messaging platform. The instant messaging platform from Meta introduced a chat lock feature last November, enabling users to secure sensitive conversations behind a secret code. However, a significant loophole existed as this feature only functioned on primary devices, leaving chats vulnerable on linked devices.