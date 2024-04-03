In a bid to enhance user privacy, WhatsApp has been reportedly working on updates to enhance security and add new features to its messaging platform. The instant messaging platform from Meta introduced a chat lock feature last November, enabling users to secure sensitive conversations behind a secret code. However, a significant loophole existed as this feature only functioned on primary devices, leaving chats vulnerable on linked devices.

To address this concern, WhatsApp is said to be in the process of developing an update that will extend chat locking capabilities to all linked devices, not just the primary one. This update aims to provide users with enhanced privacy by ensuring that locked chats remain protected across all platforms.

According to reports from WaBetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta version is rumored to be testing this new feature, allowing users to lock chats across multiple devices simultaneously. To enable this feature, users can create a secret code on their primary device and apply it to other linked devices through the new privacy settings.

The update is expected to be rolled out in future updates and is currently undergoing testing in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.8.4 update.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also said to be working on a new status feature that will enable users to mention specific contacts in their status updates. Similar to the functionality found in Instagram stories, this feature will allow users to privately notify mentioned contacts without making the mention visible to others.

Reports from Android Authority suggest that this new status feature has been spotted in the iOS WhatsApp Beta, indicating its imminent release. Once implemented, it will offer users a more interactive and personalized experience when sharing status updates with their contacts.

To recall, the messaging platform is also on the brink of a transformation in user interaction as it reportedly plans to integrate Meta AI directly into its search bar. This move will eventually promise simplification of access to AI assistance within the app, eliminating the need for users to navigate to a separate Meta AI conversation.

