WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, is introducing a series of new features aimed at enhancing the overall user experience. Among these additions is the much-anticipated "search-by-date" feature, recently announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The new feature allows users to streamline their chat experience by enabling them to search for specific messages based on dates. This functionality comes as a boon for users who often find themselves struggling to recall specific phrases but remember the approximate time when the conversation occurred.

Mark Zuckerberg personally showcased the functionality through a video post on his official WhatsApp channel, demonstrating how users can effortlessly retrieve past chats by selecting a particular date. According to reports from Tech Crunch, the search-by-date feature is now available across various platforms including Android devices, iOS, Mac, and WhatsApp Web, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users.

In addition to searching by date, WhatsApp users can also filter conversations by media type, including links, media, and documents. This feature provides a convenient means of navigating through chats to locate specific confirmations or media shared within conversations.

To utilize the search-by-date feature, users simply need to access any personal or group chat, tap on the three dots located in the top right corner, select "Search," and then click on the calendar icon to choose the desired date. This process enables users to efficiently retrieve past conversations and media content.

Reports also indicate that WhatsApp is actively developing additional features such as "Chat Filters" and "Favorites," which will further enhance the messaging experience by allowing users to quickly access starred messages and apply filters.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature that could ease the sharing of high-quality media on the messaging app. The latest beta release for Android, version 2.24.5.6, has unveiled a potential update that would allow users to set a default upload quality for their media files, eliminating the need for manual adjustments, reported WABetaInfo.

