WhatsApp's latest update: Mark Zuckerberg demonstrates ‘Search' feature - know how it works
WhatsApp introduces new search-by-date feature, allowing users to easily find past chats by selecting a specific date. Additional features include filtering conversations by media type and upcoming updates like Chat Filters and Favorites.
WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, is introducing a series of new features aimed at enhancing the overall user experience. Among these additions is the much-anticipated "search-by-date" feature, recently announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
