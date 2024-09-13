 WhatsApp’s new AI voice feature will let you chat with voices of the public figures: Report | Mint
Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 13 2024 15:44:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.40 1.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 401.65 -0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 790.55 0.32%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 550.65 3.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 0.61%
Business News/ Technology / News/  WhatsApp’s new AI voice feature will let you chat with voices of the public figures: Report
BackBack

WhatsApp’s new AI voice feature will let you chat with voices of the public figures: Report

Livemint

WhatsApp reportedly plans to upgrade its AI chatbot by integrating a two-way voice chat feature, allowing users to interact with voices of notable personalities. The initiative aims to enhance user engagement through a customized chatting experience.

The forthcoming voice chat feature, noted in a recent update by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, is expected to include multiple voice options for Meta AI. (Bloomberg)Premium
The forthcoming voice chat feature, noted in a recent update by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, is expected to include multiple voice options for Meta AI. (Bloomberg)

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is preparing to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot capabilities by integrating a two-way voice chat feature. According to recent reports, this new feature will allow users to interact with the Meta AI chatbot using voices that include public figures, offering a more personalized and engaging experience.

Meta AI Voice Mode

The forthcoming voice chat feature, noted in a recent update by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, is expected to include multiple voice options for Meta AI. While the feature is currently not available to beta testers on Android, the tracker’s report reveals that users will soon have access to a range of voices, including those of well-known personalities.

Screenshots from the beta version suggest that the Meta AI voice feature will offer a variety of voices with different pitches, tonalities, and accents, providing a customized interaction experience. 

Reportedly, users will soon able to pick from several voices, including those with UK and US accents. Although specific details about the gender or regional accents of these voices remain undisclosed, the feature is said to include voices of public figures such as influencers or celebrities.

This move follows Meta's previous efforts to integrate AI personalities into its messaging platforms. Last year, Meta introduced custom AI chatbots on Messenger that mirrored the personalities of various influencers and celebrities. The new voice feature for WhatsApp appears to be a natural extension of these initiatives, aiming to further enhance user engagement with AI-driven interactions.

Moreover, the interface for Meta AI Voice Mode on the instant messaging platform is expected to be straightforward. Upon activation, users will see a bottom sheet with "Meta AI" prominently displayed and a blue ring icon at the center.

This development marks an exciting advancement in WhatsApp’s AI capabilities, promising users a more dynamic and personalized chatting experience with the Meta AI chatbot.

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Sep 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue