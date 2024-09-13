WhatsApp’s new AI voice feature will let you chat with voices of the public figures: Report | Mint

WhatsApp’s new AI voice feature will let you chat with voices of the public figures: Report
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is preparing to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot capabilities by integrating a two-way voice chat feature. According to recent reports, this new feature will allow users to interact with the Meta AI chatbot using voices that include public figures, offering a more personalized and engaging experience.