WhatsApp reportedly plans to upgrade its AI chatbot by integrating a two-way voice chat feature, allowing users to interact with voices of notable personalities. The initiative aims to enhance user engagement through a customized chatting experience.

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is preparing to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot capabilities by integrating a two-way voice chat feature. According to recent reports, this new feature will allow users to interact with the Meta AI chatbot using voices that include public figures, offering a more personalized and engaging experience.

Meta AI Voice Mode The forthcoming voice chat feature, noted in a recent update by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, is expected to include multiple voice options for Meta AI. While the feature is currently not available to beta testers on Android, the tracker’s report reveals that users will soon have access to a range of voices, including those of well-known personalities.

Screenshots from the beta version suggest that the Meta AI voice feature will offer a variety of voices with different pitches, tonalities, and accents, providing a customized interaction experience.

Reportedly, users will soon able to pick from several voices, including those with UK and US accents. Although specific details about the gender or regional accents of these voices remain undisclosed, the feature is said to include voices of public figures such as influencers or celebrities.

This move follows Meta's previous efforts to integrate AI personalities into its messaging platforms. Last year, Meta introduced custom AI chatbots on Messenger that mirrored the personalities of various influencers and celebrities. The new voice feature for WhatsApp appears to be a natural extension of these initiatives, aiming to further enhance user engagement with AI-driven interactions.

Moreover, the interface for Meta AI Voice Mode on the instant messaging platform is expected to be straightforward. Upon activation, users will see a bottom sheet with "Meta AI" prominently displayed and a blue ring icon at the center.

This development marks an exciting advancement in WhatsApp’s AI capabilities, promising users a more dynamic and personalized chatting experience with the Meta AI chatbot.

