WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will enable users to make voice calls through an in-app dialler. This new function, which is still in the works, has not been released to users on the Google Play beta programme yet. While the exact capabilities of the dialler remain unclear, it is speculated that it will allow users to call numbers that are not in their contacts.

The new dialler feature was discovered by WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.24.9.28. Although the feature is not available to beta testers at the moment, the tracker indicates that it could be introduced in one of the upcoming updates. If implemented, this addition could transform WhatsApp from just a messaging platform into a more versatile calling service, possibly allowing calls to numbers outside of a user's saved contacts.

A screenshot of the feature, which has not yet been activated in the latest beta version, depicts a basic dialler layout with a green call button, along with numbers and letters arranged in a typical manner.

The reason behind the inclusion of the dialler is not yet clear, but it is thought to be aimed at making it easier for users to call numbers they remember, without needing to sift through their contact list or perform a search.

Another possible use for this feature could be to allow users to make calls without adding the contact to their phone. Last year, WhatsApp launched a feature that made it easier to chat with users without having to save their contact details. The new in-app dialler could be an extension of that idea, catering to situations where users need to make temporary calls, such as arranging meetings, confirming delivery times, or setting appointments.

This new feature could eliminate the need to save contacts for one-off calls, streamlining the user experience on WhatsApp.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!