WhatsApp's new dialler feature could allow voice calls to unsaved contacts: Report
WhatsApp is reportedly developing an in-app dialler feature for voice calls, which could allow users to call numbers not in their contacts.
WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will enable users to make voice calls through an in-app dialler. This new function, which is still in the works, has not been released to users on the Google Play beta programme yet. While the exact capabilities of the dialler remain unclear, it is speculated that it will allow users to call numbers that are not in their contacts.