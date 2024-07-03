WhatsApp's new feature could forward video notes across chats. All about it
Meta-owned WhatsApp continues to innovate with new features aimed at enhancing user convenience. According to a recent report from WABetaInfo, the messaging app plans to introduce the ability to forward outgoing video notes, removing the hassle of having to record the same message multiple times for different conversations. Initially available to beta testers, this feature will be gradually rolled out to all users.