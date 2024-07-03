Meta-owned WhatsApp continues to innovate with new features aimed at enhancing user convenience. According to a recent report from WABetaInfo, the messaging app plans to introduce the ability to forward outgoing video notes, removing the hassle of having to record the same message multiple times for different conversations. Initially available to beta testers, this feature will be gradually rolled out to all users.

The new forwarding capability will allow users to easily share video notes across various chats, reflecting WhatsApp's commitment to user-friendly updates. This development comes as part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enrich the user experience by providing more versatile ways to utilize video notes.

The report highlights that beta users can now explore a revamped camera mode for sharing content. This mode streamlines the process of recording video notes by eliminating the need to press and hold the camera icon within the chat bar. Instead, users can record video notes directly through a dedicated video note mode within the camera interface. This update ensures a more consistent and intuitive user experience, making it easier to capture and share video messages.

WhatsApp's new video note mode is designed to simplify the workflow, allowing users to start recording videos directly from the camera. This change addresses previous user confusion and aims to make the process of sending video notes more straightforward. Currently, this feature is being tested by selected beta users on Android who have installed the latest beta update from the Google Play Store. A wider rollout is anticipated in the near future, enabling more users to benefit from this functionality.

In addition to these updates, WhatsApp is also exploring new ways to integrate with Meta AI. An upcoming feature will allow users to generate AI-powered images of themselves. By providing a set of setup photos, users can create personalized images with the help of Meta AI. This feature will ensure that the generated images accurately represent the user's appearance, and users will maintain full control over their setup photos, with the option to delete them at any time through the Meta AI settings.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!