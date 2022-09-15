WhatsApp’s new feature to allow users export, import chat backup offline: Report

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.20.10. The screenshot shared by WABetainfo reads, “If you exported a backup from your previous device, you can import it now." This is an additional step that users have to do when they either reinstall WhatsApp on their phone or when they switch their smartphone. If users select to import, it will start restoring their data from Google Drive to the local storage of the devices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}