WhatsApp's new passkey feature boosts security on iOS: How it works
WhatsApp is adding passkey support to its iOS app, allowing iPhone users to log in with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode for enhanced security. This feature uses public key cryptography and stores keys on Apple's Keychain system.
WhatsApp is enhancing its security features for iOS users by introducing passkey support. On Wednesday, the messaging platform revealed that it is implementing this new authentication method for iPhone users in its latest app update. The Meta-owned app first hinted at this development back in January 2024, when a passkey-related menu appeared for beta users.