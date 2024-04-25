WhatsApp is enhancing its security features for iOS users by introducing passkey support. On Wednesday, the messaging platform revealed that it is implementing this new authentication method for iPhone users in its latest app update. The Meta-owned app first hinted at this development back in January 2024, when a passkey-related menu appeared for beta users.

After about three months, the feature is now rolling out to iOS users worldwide. It is worth noting that Android users already have access to a similar passwordless login feature.

WhatsApp announced the news on X, emphasizing that users can now log in using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. Although the company did not specify which iOS versions support this feature, a prior report indicated that it is compatible with iOS 17 and later.

As per a report from Gadgets360, a passkey is a secure alternative to traditional login methods like SMS-based codes. Created by the FIDO Alliance with backing from major tech companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft, this technology uses public key cryptography. It produces dual sets of keys: one stored on the platform's cloud and the other retained by the user. iOS users likely have their key stored within Apple's Keychain system, accessible through Face ID or Touch ID.

The account is authenticated when both keys match, making this system more resistant to phishing and other online scams.

To enable a passkey on WhatsApp for iOS, start by updating the app to its latest version. Once done, here is how you set it up:

Launch WhatsApp and go to the Settings tab in the bottom-right corner. Head to the Accounts section. Select Passkeys, which should be the fourth item from the top. At the bottom of the screen, tap Create Passkey. When prompted, use Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate, then tap Continue.

Your passkey will be set up, adding an extra layer of security to your WhatsApp account. With these steps completed, the passkey is activated, providing an additional layer of security for WhatsApp users on iOS devices.

