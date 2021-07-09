WhatsApp’s new policy on hold till bill is passed

Instant messaging giant WhatsApp on Friday said it will not compel Indian users to accept its controversial new privacy policy, which has been under scrutiny since January.

In May, it had said the new policy will not be enforced till the Personal Data Protection bill is passed by Parliament.

“The commitment is I will do nothing till Parliament’s law comes in. If Parliament allows it, I will have it. If it doesn’t, bad luck... I’ve taken it off till Parliament makes a law. Either we fit in or we don’t," senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for WhatsApp, told the Delhi high court bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, according to a PTI report.

However, WhatsApp will remind users about the new policy till the law comes into effect. “We will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks. Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook," a company spokesperson said.

On 18 May, the government had written to WhatsApp, asking it to withdraw the controversial policy relating to the treatment of data on WhatsApp’s new business platform. Many users said this could put their private data at risk.

But the company has maintained that it will not collect user data to read or share the messages with businesses or its parent company Facebook.

