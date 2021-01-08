As WhatsApp has updated its terms of service and privacy policy, the instant messaging app will now share its user data with its parent firm Facebook. Users will have to accept these terms by 8 February next month in order to continue using the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

The popular messaging app informed its Android and iPhone users, through an app notification on Tuesday, of the most notable changes in both the updated privacy policy and terms of service of how WhatsApp shares information with Facebook and its subsidiaries.

WhatsApp users have also been provided an option to agree to the update directly from the full-screen notice.

Apart from changes on how the app handles and collects user data, there are new sections including Transactions, Payments Data and Location Information to provide details on precise data collection by the app. The platform has also included specific information on business interactions taking place through its messaging app.

On important policy changes

The older version of the privacy policy used to start with these lines: 'Respect for your privacy is coded into our DNA. Since we started WhatsApp, we've aspired to build our Services with a set of strong privacy principles in mind.'

However, those lines are no longer part of the new privacy policy. WhatsApp stays end-to-end encrypted, which means it can't see your messages, or share it with anyone. But with the new policy update, there is a chance of an increasing reliance on other Facebook products.

WhatsApp's new privacy policy notes: "The information we share with the other Facebook Companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled 'Information We Collect' or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent."

Netizens react with memes to WhatsApp's privacy policy

WhatsApp's updated privacy policy and terms of service have led to a number of memes on social media platforms.

After Knowing #WhatsApp Updates Its Privacy Policy...



Me Rn - pic.twitter.com/dpaoInz4dg — Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) January 6, 2021

Me to #WhatsApp after its new privacy update pic.twitter.com/AOgOQr9uJa — Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk suggested his followers with an alternative for the messaging platform.

Musk through his official Twitter handle asked his followers to "Use Signal". Signal is a messaging application that focuses on privacy.

