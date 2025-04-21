WhatsApp’s ’Translate Messages’ feature spotted in beta: Here’s what it does

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly experimenting with a new on-device message translation feature, offering users the ability to translate messages in real time without compromising their privacy. The feature, spotted in beta version 2.25.12.25 of WhatsApp for Android, enables automatic and manual translation of messages within individual chats and channels—entirely offline.

As per WABetaInfo, a platform for WhatsApp feature tracking, the ‘Translate Messages’ option can be accessed via the ‘Chat lock’ settings on a per-conversation basis. Once enabled, users can choose from an initial list of supported languages—Spanish, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi, and Russian—by downloading dedicated language packs. Notably, all translations are processed locally on the device, ensuring message content never leaves the user's phone, in line with WhatsApp’s commitment to end-to-end encryption.

This privacy-focused approach mirrors WhatsApp’s recently introduced voice note transcription tool, which also performs its functions using on-device resources. The translation setting can be applied automatically to all messages within a chat or manually to specific messages via a new ‘Translate’ button.

Moreover, the feature remains disabled by default but can be activated and customised through the app’s settings menu. Users are also given the flexibility to remove or manage language packs at any time.

First spotted in development as early as July 2024, this tool is seen as part of WhatsApp’s broader move towards multilingual support and AI-enhanced communication—aiming to improve global conversations while retaining user autonomy and data security.

Currently, the Translate Messages function is only available to a limited group of beta testers. However, a wider public release is anticipated in the coming weeks as WhatsApp continues refining the feature.

The messaging platform has recently unveiled a slew of fresh features that enhance user experience across both Android and iOS platforms. The instant messaging service is introducing improvements to group chats, calls, reactions, events, and its growing Channels feature.