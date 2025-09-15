When and where to download iOS 26 in India and US? Release time, eligible iPhones,key features and more

Apple's iOS 26 update was announced at the company's WWDC 25 conference in June and is finally ready to be rolled out to iPhone users globally starting today. After the awe-dropping event last week, Apple also announced that it would be rolling out iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, and watchOS 26 starting today.
Apple has confirmed that the new iOS 26 update will be rolled out from today, Monday. While the company did not give a specific release time, its history indicates a 10 a.m. Pacific Time window, which translates to 10:30 p.m. India Time.
Here's how you can download the iOS 26 update once it's available on your device:
Back up your iPhone to iCloud or a storage device to protect your data in case anything goes wrong during the installation of the new update.
Do ensure that your iPhone has at least 50% battery or is connected to a power source during the installation process.
iPhone 16e
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
By far the biggest change with iOS 26 is the introduction of a new visual language across the interface called "Liquid Design." The new UI is characterized by translucent, fluid, and layered elements that are said to resemble real glass.
Apart from the Apple Intelligence features already seen on iOS 18, Apple has introduced a fresh set of AI features with iOS 26, which includes new Live Translation features in Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app. The Phone app can also now screen calls from unknown numbers, asking the caller for their name and purpose and giving users the option of accepting or ignoring the call.
A new filters feature can also filter messages from unknown senders to reduce spam and distraction.
Users can also utilize tools like Visual Intelligence to interact with what’s on their screen, including searching for products, getting answers using ChatGPT, or adding events to their calendar by simply looking at them.
